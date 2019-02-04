Man shot by Las Vegas police is suspect in 2 homicides

A man shot by Las Vegas police last week in Summerlin was later determined to be a suspect in two homicides, an official announced Monday.

Christopher Ashoff (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas said Christopher Ashoff was in the red vehicle when he backed out of his garage and hit two Metro vehicles during an officer-involved shooting in the 500 block of Poplar Leaf Street on Jan. 31, 2019.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The 39-year-old man, identified by police as Christopher Ashoff, was shot Thursday morning after detectives had staked out an address on the 500 block of Poplar Leaf Street, near Alta and Pavilion Center drives, Clark County Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said at a Monday afternoon news conference.

Police had come takd him into custody on a battery with a deadly weapon charge from a January shooting, Zimmerman said. After the shooting, police determined Ashoff was a suspect in two recent homicides in the Las Vegas Valley, details of which would be released within about 48 hours, Zimmerman said.

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department’s major violators unit had set up a perimeter in the neighborhood in an attempt to take Ashoff into custody.

When officers ordered him to leave his house, he emerged from the garage in a vehicle and rammed police cars “multiple times,” prompting three detectives to open fire, police have said. Ashoff was shot twice and was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Ashoff remained at the hospital and was expected to survive, Zimmerman said Monday.

Police played no body-worn camera footage from the shooting, as plain-clothes detectives aren’t required to wear the portable recording devices, Zimmerman said. Metro played radio traffic leading up to the shooting and a short video taken by a neighbor on Poplar Leaf.

Seven rounds were fired by Metro detectives Travis Cord, 46 and Brian Jackson, 45, and Henderson Police Department detective Brian Redsull, 35. None of the detectives was injured during the encounter, police said.

Each detective is assigned to Metro’s Criminal Apprehension Team, an FBI-led, multijurisdictional task force staffed in Metro’s major violators bureau.

Cord joined Metro in March 2000, while Jackson joined the force in November 2006. Redsull has been with the Henderson Police Department since March 2006, police said.

The detectives have been placed on routine paid administration leave pending an internal review of the shooting, which marked Metro’s third officer-involved shooting this year. None has been fatal, according to Review-Journal records, although the department’s first police shooting resulted in 33-year-old Isai Rodriguez, an attempted murder suspect, fatally shooting himself in the head after officers opened fire during an hourslong standoff. His death was later ruled a suicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

