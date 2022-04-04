Man shot by North Las Vegas police now facing charges

The man is facing four counts of assault on a protected person with use of a deadly weapon, police said.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police said a man who was shot by an officer Saturday night survived the shooting and is now facing felony charges.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said in an email that at 9:55 p.m., police were called to the area of West Moonlight Falls Avenue and North Aliante Parkway for a man who called 911 and was “threatening to shoot himself.” At the scene, Cuevas said officers encountered Edgar Mejia-Gutierrez.

“During the call, the dispatcher advised officers that she heard what sounded like gunshots,” Cuevas said. “The man was brandishing a gun and fired it as officers arrived.”

Cuevas said a North Las Vegas officer then shot Mejia-Gutierrez, 23.

“Officers immediately provided aid, and the man was transported to University Medical Center,” Cuevas said.

Cuevas said Mejia-Gutierrez was last reported to be in “stable” condition at the hospital. He is facing four counts of assault on a protected person with use of a deadly weapon, Cuevas said.

No officers were injured. The officer who shot Mejia-Guterrez will be identified within 72 hours.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

