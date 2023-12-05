Man shot by police after barricade facing multiple charges

The man shot by Las Vegas police after allegedly stealing a tow truck and later barricading himself inside a home has been identified.

A Las Vegas police shooting was under investigation near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

The man shot by Las Vegas police after allegedly stealing a tow truck and later barricading himself inside a home Wednesday night has been identified.

Cristhyan Vizcarra, 39, underwent surgery at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and remains there, Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser said during a press conference Monday.

Vizcarra is facing multiple charges, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of a stolen vehicle and one count of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Police responded to a call for service on Wednesday afternoon after Vizcarra allegedly pointed a gun at a tow truck driver who was trying to tow his vehicle because it was parked on private property, Prosser said.

Vizcarra fled in his vehicle but later crashed near 3000 Ridge Lane, where, according to police, he then stole an unoccupied tow truck. Followed by a Metro helicopter, Vizcarra then drove the tow truck for approximately 20 minutes until he abandoned it near the 5700 block of Sand Trap Court and ran into a nearby house, where he barricaded himself.

Vizcarra later left the garage on a motorcycle but was knocked off when SWAT fired several low-lethal rounds at him. He then ran, and officers pursued him on foot, police said.

He was later shot after pointing a gun wrapped in a T-shirt at officers, Prosser said.

Officer Coleman Oswald, 37, was later identified as the officer who shot Vizcarra. Oswald has been with the department since 2009 and is assigned to the Homeland Security and Special Operations Division.

Oswald has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.

Last week’s shooting is the eighth officer-involved shooting by Metro officers since the beginning of the year, and the fifth nonfatal shooting, police said Monday.

