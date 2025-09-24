Man shot by security officers after firing at entrance to Nellis AFB, police say

A man was shot by security officers early Wednesday morning after he fired at the entrance to Nellis Air Force Base, according to police.

‘Always our protector’: Family of slain Las Vegas teen want juvenile suspects tried as adults

Man facing attempted murder in Las Vegas shooting that police said targeted an officer

Teen accused of shooting at police officer was out of custody on earlier drug arrest, judge says

A man was shot by security officers early Wednesday morning after he fired at the entrance to Nellis Air Force Base, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police said in a text message that the man reportedly fired rounds at the entrance to the base at about 12:28 a.m.

“NAFB security forces challenged the suspect, who pointed his firearm at them,” police said.

According to authorities, Nellis security officers fired at the suspect and hit him in the leg.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police advised that there was no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.