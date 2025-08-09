Man shot dead by North Las Vegas police

North Las Vegas police fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic incident, the agency said.

NYC gunman’s background check not completed, red flag law not used

North Las Vegas police work the scene of a fatal shooting in the 3100 block of Emmons Avenue on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic incident Friday, the agency said.

Officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Emmons Avenue shortly before 1:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance between a male and female adult family members, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man who was armed with a knife, according to the release. Responding officers ordered the man to drop the knife multiple times and to surrender in English and Spanish, police said.

The man ignored commands, refused to surrender, and began walking away from officers, according to the release. Moments later, the suspect reportedly charged officers while still armed with the knife. Two officers then shot the man.

Police said they immediately requested medical assistance to transport the man to University Medical Center, where he later died from his injures.

Authorities did not name the man and said the investigation was still ongoing. More information would be released within 72 hours, police said.

It was the third police shooting in North Las Vegas’ jurisdiction in 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.