Shootings

Man shot dead on residential North Las Vegas street

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2017 - 3:46 pm
 
Updated May 30, 2017 - 5:15 pm

North Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot dead in a residential neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened about 2:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Holmes Street, just southeast of Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive. A man in a car was fatally shot, North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

His body lay slumped over, halfway out of the car and partially covered with a sheet, as students from nearby elementary and middle schools walked home and detectives marked expelled cartridge cases as evidence.

Investigators had little information on the circumstances that led to the shooting. Police had not identified a suspect as of late Tuesday.

“We don’t believe that this is a random act of violence,” Cavaricci said. “At this time, our detectives are out here interviewing witnesses and we’re looking for the public to identify what happened.”

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The county coroner’s office will name the man killed once his family has been notified.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

