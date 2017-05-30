Man shot dead on residential North Las Vegas street

Police are present at the 2800 block of Holmes Street on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in North Las Vegas. One man was declared dead outside a parked car in the residential area. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Police car. (Thinkstock)

Police are present at the 2800 block of Holmes Street on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in North Las Vegas. One man was declared dead outside a parked car in the residential area. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Police are present at the 2800 block of Holmes Street on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in North Las Vegas. One man was declared dead outside a parked car in the residential area. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennet

Police are present at the 2800 block of Holmes Street on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in North Las Vegas. One man was declared dead outside a parked car in the residential area. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

North Las Vegas Police Department public information officer Ann Cavaricci gives a statement to media at the 2800 block of Holmes on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in North Las Vegas. One man was declared dead outside a parked car in the residential area. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

North Las Vegas Police Department public information officer Ann Cavaricci gives a statement to media at the 2800 block of Holmes on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in North Las Vegas. One man was declared dead outside a parked car in the residential area. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

North Las Vegas Police Department public information officer Ann Cavaricci gives a statement to media at the 2800 block of Holmes on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in North Las Vegas. One man was declared dead outside a parked car in the residential area. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

North Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot dead in a residential neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened about 2:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Holmes Street, just southeast of Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive. A man in a car was fatally shot, North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

His body lay slumped over, halfway out of the car and partially covered with a sheet, as students from nearby elementary and middle schools walked home and detectives marked expelled cartridge cases as evidence.

Investigators had little information on the circumstances that led to the shooting. Police had not identified a suspect as of late Tuesday.

“We don’t believe that this is a random act of violence,” Cavaricci said. “At this time, our detectives are out here interviewing witnesses and we’re looking for the public to identify what happened.”

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The county coroner’s office will name the man killed once his family has been notified.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

2800 Holmes St, North Las Vegas, NV 89030