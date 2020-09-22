98°F
Shootings

Man shot during argument at Boulder City hotel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 12:42 pm
 
Updated September 22, 2020 - 12:59 pm

Boulder City police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday at a hotel.

Officers responded to the Quality Inn, 110 Ville Drive, around 1 a.m., according to a statement from the city manager’s office. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He is expected to survive.

According to the statement, two Arizona men staying at the hotel got into an argument, and one took a gun out of his luggage and fired a warning shot before shooting the other man in the leg. The suspect was arrested.

“No further information is being released about the suspect or the victim,” according to the statement from the city manager’s office.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

