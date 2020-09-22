Man shot during argument at Boulder City hotel

Boulder City police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday during an argument between two men at a hotel.

Officers responded to the Quality Inn, 110 Ville Drive, around 1 a.m., according to a statement from the city manager’s office. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He is expected to survive.

According to the statement, two Arizona men staying at the hotel got into an argument, and one took a gun out of his luggage and fired a warning shot before shooting the other man in the leg. The suspect was arrested.

“No further information is being released about the suspect or the victim,” according to the statement from the city manager’s office.

