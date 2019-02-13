Man shot during argument outside central Las Vegas apartment

Las Vegas police say a man was shot twice Wednesday morning, Feb. 13, 2019, during an argument at the Mirasol Apartments on Warm Springs Road. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot twice Wednesday morning during an argument at a central Las Vegas apartment complex.

Las Vegas police responded around 4:10 a.m. to the Mirasol Apartments at 2180 E. Warm Springs Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the two men got into an argument, which spilled into the parking lot. One of the men was shot twice in the torso and taken to a hospital where he was scheduled for surgery, Gordon said.

The other man was detained at the scene, and a gun also was found. The woman was interviewed on scene. Gordon said all three knew each other and two of them lived at the apartment complex.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

2180 E. Warm Springs Road Las Vegas, Nevada