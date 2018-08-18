Man shot during attempted robbery inside Las Vegas store

Two men were arrested Saturday afternoon for allegedly shooting a man after attempting to rob his wife in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a 7-Eleven around 1 p.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting, said Lt. William Graham. Two men inside the store, at 1600 N. Decatur Blvd. near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive, allegedly attempted to take a woman’s purse when her husband fought back, police said.

One of the suspects shot the man, who was transported to University Medical Center with survivable injuries, Graham said.

Both suspects were arrested, he said.

