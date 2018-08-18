Shootings

Man shot during attempted robbery inside Las Vegas store

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2018 - 4:30 pm
 

Two men were arrested Saturday afternoon for allegedly shooting a man during an attempted robbery of his wife in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a 7-Eleven around 1 p.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting, said Lt. William Graham. Two men inside the store, at 1600 N. Decatur Blvd. near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive, allegedly attempted to take a woman’s purse when her husband fought back, police said.

One of the suspects shot the man, who was transported to University Medical Center with survivable injuries, Graham said.

Both suspects were arrested, he said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

