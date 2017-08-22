Man shot during central Las Vegas robbery; suspect on loose

A man was shot in the leg Monday night during a robbery in the central valley.

Cornerstone Crossings apartments, 6666 W. Washington Ave., near Rainbow Boulevard (Bizu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man who was shot met another man, the shooter, at a 7-Eleven near West Washington Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The shooter offered to buy the man’s necklace and the pair walked across the street to an apartment complex at 6666 W. Washington Ave., Gordon said.

He then drew a gun, took the man’s necklace and shot him in the leg, Gordon said. The shooter fled the scene and was still free as of midnight.

Gordon said the man who was shot was hospitalized, but his injury is not life-threatening.

There was a third man present during the shooting and robbery, Gordon said, but it’s unclear if he was involved.

