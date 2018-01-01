Shootings

Man shot during New Year’s Eve party in east Las Vegas

By Colton Lochhead Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2017 - 8:01 pm
 

One man was taken to a hospital after being shot Sunday night at a New Year’s Eve party in the eastern Las Vegas Valley, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The person was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the Fire Department’s tweet.

Department spokesman Tim Szymanski declined to provided any further details on the shooting.

Las Vegas police received reports of gunshots about 6:49 p.m. in the 1200 block of Parliament Place, near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The man went to a house saying he had been shot and was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, Meltzer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like