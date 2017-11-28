Man shot during robbery at central Las Vegas home

A man is expected to survive after he was shot in the leg Tuesday morning during a robbery in a central valley neighborhood.

The robbery and shooting were reported at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 5300 block of Stampa Avenue, near Edna Avenue and Lindell Road, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Two people wearing hooded sweatshirts approached the man in front of his home and took his cell phone and vehicle, Gordon said. At least one of the robbers was armed.

During the robbery, the man was shot in the leg and hit in the face, Gordon said. He was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are still searching for the robbers.

