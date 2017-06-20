ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Man shot, has wallet stolen in central Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2017 - 2:49 am
 
Updated June 20, 2017 - 5:45 am

A man was shot Monday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 11:40 p.m. on reports of the shooting near East Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road, Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man told police he was walking near the intersection when three males, whose ages weren’t known, approached him and asked what he was doing in the area, Lt. David Gordon said. The man was shot while walking away. The three then took his wallet and fled.

The man was treated and released from the hospital, Gordon said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

