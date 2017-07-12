Man shot himself accidentally in funeral home standoff, police say

Las Vegas police say the man wounded Sunday during a standoff outside a funeral home did not intentionally shoot himself.

Las Vegas police respond to reports of a gunman at the Davis Funeral Home on Eastern Avenue and Patrick Lane, Sunday, July 9, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said Douglas P. Jacobs II, 48, sat in front of the Davis Funeral Home at 6200 S. Eastern Ave., near Patrick Lane, pointing a gun at his head and stomach while they attempted to negotiate with him for about four hours.

Jacobs mostly ignored police during the first few hours of the standoff, according to his arrest report. When police asked Jacobs to remove the magazine from his handgun and clear the chamber, he only removed the magazine, and told officers he wanted them to shoot him.

The man began talking to crisis negotiators during the incident but accidentally shot himself in the right shoulder while “manipulating his handgun,” the report states. He was hospitalized, and his wound was not life-threatening.

According to the report, the standoff began at about 10 a.m. Sunday when a security guard found Jacobs sitting near the sprinklers on the north side of the funeral home, “shaking and soaked with sweat.” The security guard tried to talk to Jacobs, who showed the guard his firearm and told him to “move along,” the report states.

During the standoff, police shut down a portion of Eastern Avenue, and the Federal Aviation Administration closed one of the runways at McCarran International Airport, re-routing and delaying flights.

Jacobs was booked Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $5,000.

