Man shot, hospitalized after argument at Henderson golf course

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2021 - 7:46 pm
 
The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson. (Courtesy Legacy Golf Club)
A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Henderson on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Ping Drive and Ram Crossing Way, near Wigwam and Green Valley parkways, around 6:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound, according to Henderson police.

The man was taken to a local hospital, and police said his condition was unknown as of 7:20 p.m.

Police said the shooting occurred after an argument between two males at a nearby golf course.

Ping Drive was closed in both directions as police continued to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

