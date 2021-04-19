Man shot, hospitalized after argument at Henderson golf course

The man was taken to a local hospital, and police said his condition was unknown as of 7:20 p.m.

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Henderson on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Ping Drive and Ram Crossing Way, near Wigwam and Green Valley parkways, around 6:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound, according to Henderson police.

The man was taken to a local hospital, and police said his condition was unknown as of 7:20 p.m.

Police said the shooting occurred after an argument between two males at a nearby golf course.

Ping Drive was closed in both directions as police continued to investigate.

