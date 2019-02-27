Man shot in arm in east Las Vegas, police say

The area of Avondale and Parkdale avenues, near Desert Inn Road and Lamb Boulevard. Google Street View image.

A man was injured in a shooting in the east valley Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called at about 4:50 p.m. to the area of Avondale and Parkdale avenues, near Desert Inn Road and Lamb Boulevard, after reports that someone had been shot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said.

Police determined that a man had been shot on the 4200 block of Boulder Highway, near Desert Inn, then drove less than a mile to Avondale and Parkdale, where a passerby called 911, Holmes said.

Officers believe the man was shot after he drove to meet someone to talk about that person’s girlfriend, Holmes said. When the man got out of his car, he was shot in the arm.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, Holmes said. Detectives were still investigating Tuesday night.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

