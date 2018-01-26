Man shot in belly in what police say was drug-related dispute

Las Vegas police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that left one man injured.

About 12:30 a.m. police responded to reports of a man shot on the 500 block of North 14th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

The man was shot once in the stomach during what police believe to be a drug-related dispute, Kisfalvi said. He was hospitalized and as of 2 a.m. Friday was in stable condition.

Detectives continue to investigate. The shooter is still at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

North 14th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway Las Vegas, Nevada