Shootings

Man shot in belly in what police say was drug-related dispute

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Joural
January 26, 2018 - 2:35 am
 
Updated January 26, 2018 - 6:43 am

Las Vegas police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that left one man injured.

About 12:30 a.m. police responded to reports of a man shot on the 500 block of North 14th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

The man was shot once in the stomach during what police believe to be a drug-related dispute, Kisfalvi said. He was hospitalized and as of 2 a.m. Friday was in stable condition.

Detectives continue to investigate. The shooter is still at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like