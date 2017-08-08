Man shot in chest in central Las Vegas; suspect in custody

A shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven, 5110 S. Maryland Parkway, near East Reno Avenue.

7-Eleven, 5110 S. Maryland Parkway (Google)

A man was shot in the chest late Monday in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven, 5110 S. Maryland Parkway, near East Reno Avenue, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Arriving officers found a 38-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a white four-door vehicle. He had a gunshot wound to his chest and was hospitalized, Gordon said.

Police later said the 21-year-old shooter was taken into custody at 5010 S. Maryland Parkway.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t clear as of early Tuesday.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.