68°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Shootings

Man shot in east Las Vegas home after confronting suspected burglars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2021 - 1:22 pm
 
Updated March 14, 2021 - 2:21 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was hospitalized Sunday morning after he was shot by someone who appeared to be burglarizing his east Las Vegas home, police said.

About 6 a.m., Las Vegas police were called to the 4700 block of Elm Avenue, near Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, for a report of a shooting, dispatch records show.

A man confronted two people who appeared to be burglarizing his home, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal said. One of the individuals then fired multiple rounds at the homeowner, hitting him multiple times, Roybal said.

The man was hospitalized with survivable injuries, he said.

Detectives were investigating the scene as of about 8:15 a.m., Roybal said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$892K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$892K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
2
Raiders figure to be major players in free agency
Raiders figure to be major players in free agency
3
13 Nevada casinos still closed after pandemic shutdown
13 Nevada casinos still closed after pandemic shutdown
4
Las Vegas Strip sees big crowds as capacity limits set to ease
Las Vegas Strip sees big crowds as capacity limits set to ease
5
New Vegas-to-Reno bus service to start Monday
New Vegas-to-Reno bus service to start Monday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.