Man shot in east Las Vegas home after confronting suspected burglars

A man was hospitalized Sunday morning after he was shot by someone who appeared to be burglarizing his east Las Vegas home, police said.

About 6 a.m., Las Vegas police were called to the 4700 block of Elm Avenue, near Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, for a report of a shooting, dispatch records show.

A man confronted two people who appeared to be burglarizing his home, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal said. One of the individuals then fired multiple rounds at the homeowner, hitting him multiple times, Roybal said.

The man was hospitalized with survivable injuries, he said.

Detectives were investigating the scene as of about 8:15 a.m., Roybal said.

