Man shot in face during drug deal near North Las Vegas Airport

Las Vegas police say a man was shot in the face during a drug transaction in central Las Vegas Tuesday night.

Lt. David Gordon said two men met in a parking lot in the 3300 block of North Rancho Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, just after 10 p.m. “to engage in a drug transaction.”

“At some point during the transaction there was some sort of an altercation, which led to to the suspect shooting the male in the face,” Gordon said.

The shooter fled in a blue sport utility vehicle. He was not found by police. Gordon said the man who was shot was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

