Man shot in face near downtown Las Vegas

(Getty Images)

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the face Thursday night near downtown Las Vegas, police said.

Several people reported about 6:20 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 1100 block of Oahu Street, near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin said. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Goodwin said.

Detectives have been unable to find any witnesses to the shooting, and they were still investigating, he said. Further information was not immediately available.

1100 Oahu Street, Las Vegas NV