Man shot in foot near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot in the foot Sunday afternoon south of downtown, Las Vegas police said.

The shooting was reported to police about 2:30 p.m. and happened near the 1400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, south of Charleston Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. The man is expected to survive.

Police are investigating, and gang detectives are at the scene.

No arrests had been made, Johansson said Sunday evening.

No further information was immediately available.

