Man shot in head during robbery, Las Vegas police say

A man has nonlife-threatening injuries after being shot in the head during a robbery in the western Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday night, police said.

Police were called to a reported shooting at about 8:45 p.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Nighthawk Drive, near Washington Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Johansson said.

Police believe the shooting occurred during a robbery, he said. Officers were still investigating the scene late Wednesday.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

