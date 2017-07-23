Man shot in northwest Las Vegas park

A person was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon near a northwest valley park, police said.

A man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon near a northwest valley park, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m., close to Cameron Community Park on West Smoke Ranch Road and North Torrey Pines Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooter and the man shot likely knew each other, Metro spokesman Lt. Grant Rogers said. The shooter, also a man, may have been owed money or drugs, he said.

The man, who was shot in the calf, was taken to University Medical Center but should be released by Sunday evening, Rogers said.

No arrests had been made as of 4 p.m. Sunday, Rogers said.

