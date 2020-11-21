71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Shootings

Man shot in parking lot at Las Vegas Strip casino, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2020 - 1:00 pm
 
Updated November 21, 2020 - 2:10 pm
Metropolitan police investigate a shooting at Tropicana on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vega ...
Metropolitan police investigate a shooting at Tropicana on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a shooting at Tropicana on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vega ...
Metropolitan police investigate a shooting at Tropicana on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

At least one man was shot Saturday afternoon during a drug deal outside a Strip casino, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called about 12:10 p.m. to the Tropicana, 3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said. Investigators believe two men met in the casino parking lot for a drug deal, which led to the men shooting at each other.

At least one man was shot and was at the scene when police arrived. He was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The other man fled the area, and police were still searching for him as of 12:50 p.m., Nogle said. It was unclear if the man who fled was also injured.

As of 2 p.m., officers were still investigating the taped-off parking lot in front of the casino. Visitors from California watching the scene from a nearby pedestrian bridge said they heard numerous police cars and ambulances around the time of the shooting.

Nogle said further information was not immediately available. It was not immediately clear what charges either man could face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Elaine Wynn officially out of Wynn Resorts
Elaine Wynn officially out of Wynn Resorts
2
Las Vegas economy still reeling from 1st shutdown. Is another coming?
Las Vegas economy still reeling from 1st shutdown. Is another coming?
3
Donny Osmond flying solo in 2021 return to Las Vegas Strip
Donny Osmond flying solo in 2021 return to Las Vegas Strip
4
Nevada’s border states add more restrictions after COVID surge
Nevada’s border states add more restrictions after COVID surge
5
Raiders activate seven players off COVID-19 list
Raiders activate seven players off COVID-19 list
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST