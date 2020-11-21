Man shot in parking lot at Las Vegas Strip casino, police say

At least one man was shot Saturday afternoon during a drug deal at the Tropicana on the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan police investigate a shooting at Tropicana on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

At least one man was shot Saturday afternoon during a drug deal outside a Strip casino, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called about 12:10 p.m. to the Tropicana, 3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said. Investigators believe two men met in the casino parking lot for a drug deal, which led to the men shooting at each other.

Police are investigating a shooting this afternoon in the Tropicana parking lot. @LVMPD said at least one man was shot during a drug deal gone wrong. Officers are searching for another man who fled the scene. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/pcT4TZy3EL — Katelyn Newberg (@k_newberg) November 21, 2020

At least one man was shot and was at the scene when police arrived. He was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The other man fled the area, and police were still searching for him as of 12:50 p.m., Nogle said. It was unclear if the man who fled was also injured.

As of 2 p.m., officers were still investigating the taped-off parking lot in front of the casino. Visitors from California watching the scene from a nearby pedestrian bridge said they heard numerous police cars and ambulances around the time of the shooting.

Nogle said further information was not immediately available. It was not immediately clear what charges either man could face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.