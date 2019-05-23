Man shot in shoulder in central Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas police said a 68-year-old man shot a 40-year-old man in the shoulder with a shotgun during a “domestic disturbance” Wednesday night.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the shoulder Wednesday night during a “domestic disturbance” in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 9 p.m. to the 5300 block of Arbor Way, near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue, after a man was shot in the shoulder with a shotgun. Police believe that a 68-year-old man shot the younger man during a “domestic disturbance,” and that the two know each other, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen said.

The man who was shot was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive, Larsen said.

The 68-year-old man was arrested, he said. Further information about the shooting or the relationship between the two men was not immediately available.

Detectives were continuing to investigate the shooting Wednesday night.

