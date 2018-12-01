Man shot, killed by Las Vegas police after traffic stop

A man was shot and killed by a Las Vegas officer Saturday morning during a physical altercation after a traffic stop near the downtown area.

About 7:40 a.m., an officer stopped the man, who police said was speeding and driving recklessly, near Sunrise Avenue and 18th Street, north of Fremont Street.

The officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle, at which time he did, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jamie Prosser.

“The subject began reaching for a large, bulky item in his waistband,” Prosser said during a news conference late Saturday morning near the scene of the shooting. Prosser declined to say whether the suspect was armed.

The officer told the man to stop reaching for the item, but when the suspect ignored his commands, the officer grabbed him in an attempt to put him in handcuffs, Prosser said.

But the suspect turned on the officer, prompting the physical altercation that would eventually turn deadly.

The officer deployed his Taser during the fight, although it wasn’t immediately clear whether the attempt was successful. Prosser said the suspect briefly went down but stood up again shortly thereafter and “charged at the officer.”

The officer then fired his weapon, striking the suspect an unknown number of times. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

It was not clear how many shots were fired.

The scene was roped off by crime tape for nearly four hours Saturday as Metro officers investigated and reviewed body-worn camera footage of the encounter. A large truck labeled “Crime Scene Investigators” arrived at the scene about 9:15 a.m., driving over crime tape wrapped around light poles on Fremont Street.

Metro will identify the involved officer in 48 hours, and further details will be released within 72 hours, per the department’s policy.

The suspect will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified of his death, which marked the 150th homicide investigated this year by Metro and the department’s 22nd officer-involved shooting, according to Review-Journal records. Twelve of those police shootings have been fatal.

The newspaper tracks all homicides in the county, including deadly officer-involved shootings and self-defense homicides.

