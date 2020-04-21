Man shot, killed by Las Vegas police in east valley

Capt. Nichole Splinter said an officer saw a white sedan driving erratically on the freeway just before 2 p.m. and called in the license plate, which was stolen.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, on the 400 block of East Twain Avenue in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer fatally shot a man Tuesday afternoon during an attempted armed carjacking.

Capt. Nichole Splinter said an officer saw a white sedan driving erratically near Interstate 15 and Charleston Boulevard just before 2 p.m. and called in the license plate, which was stolen. The Metropolitan Police Department’s air unit monitored the vehicle, which sped off and drove erratically throughout the city, at speeds that sometimes exceeded 100 mph, Splinter said.

The car stopped at the Siegel Suites, 455 E. Twain Ave., where the driver got out and pointed a shotgun at the driver of another vehicle “in an apparent attempted carjacking,” Splinter said.

Officers in the area fired several rounds at the man, who was taken into custody and transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with gunshot wounds, Splinter said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It was Metro’s fifth police shooting of 2020. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Metro’s force investigation unit at 702-828-8452 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

