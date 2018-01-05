Man shot, killed over parking spot in central Las Vegas

One man shot another after an argument over a parking spot Thursday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

One man is dead after an argument over a parking spot Thursday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The man was shot about 9:50 p.m. in a residential area near Lake Mead and Jones boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

Kisfalvi said one man used a shotgun to shoot the second man on the 6200 block of Ilanos Lane.

The critically injured man was hospitalized at University Medical Center, where he later died.

Police have the shooter in custody, Kisfalvi said.

