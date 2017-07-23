ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Man shot near northwest Las Vegas park

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2017 - 4:40 pm
 
Updated July 23, 2017 - 5:07 pm

A man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon near a northwest valley park, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m., close to Cameron Community Park on West Smoke Ranch Road and North Torrey Pines Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooter and the man shot likely knew each other, Metro spokesman Lt. Grant Rogers said. The shooter, also a man, may have been owed money or drugs, he said.

The man, who was shot in the calf, was taken to University Medical Center but should be released by Sunday evening, Rogers said.

No arrests had been made as of 4 p.m. Sunday, Rogers said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

