Man shot, neighbor arrested in southwest Las Vegas shooting

An argument between neighbors in southwest Las Vegas resulted with one man being shot Wednesday night, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 11:16 p.m. police were called to the 8900 block of Partridge Hill Street, near Blue Diamond Road and South Durango Drive. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. He was rushed to the hospital.

“The shooting apparently occurred over an altercation that occurred earlier in the day and came to a head when one of the neighbors fired shots into the air,” Gordon said.

Then, gunfire erupted again between the two men hours later.

“Adult male suspect shot his adult male neighbor several times in the lower extremities — leg/thigh/foot,” Gordon said.

The victim is expected to survive. The neighbor who shot the man was arrested. Further details were not released.

