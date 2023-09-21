81°F
Shootings

Man shot outside Red Rock Resort

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2023 - 9:47 pm
 
Updated September 20, 2023 - 10:01 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man was shot outside Red Rock Resort Wednesday night.

At around 8 p.m. an unknown person approached a man about 100 yards away from the valet area of the resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., and fired one shot that struck the man in the jaw, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco.

He said the man’s injury was not life threatening. The shooter was still outstanding, and Lourenco said the back parking lot was the only part of the resort that was closed as of 9:30 p.m.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

