Shootings

Man shot to death in possible self-defense

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2023 - 2:25 pm
 
Updated September 25, 2023 - 2:30 pm
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a man shot to death in a previously unreported killing.

Richard Burruel, 22, died in a bedroom Friday at 3:21 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

Burruel’s death was not publicized by the Metropolitan Police Department, and in a statement Monday, the department said they had submitted details about the man’s death to the Clark County district attorney’s office as possible self-defense.

Metro dispatch logs show officers were called at 2:47 a.m. to the 8300 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Cimarron Road, after a report of a homicide.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

