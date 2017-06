(Google)

A man was shot twice late Wednesday in a northwestern valley residential complex.

Another man shot him during an argument about 9:50 p.m. at 8452 Boseck Drive, near Durango and Alta drives, Las Vegas police said.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said both men live at the complex.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody at the complex.

