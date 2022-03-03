72°F
Man shot, wounded by FBI agent in northwest Las Vegas

By Sabrina Schnur and David Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2022 - 2:04 pm
 
Updated March 3, 2022 - 6:18 pm
Las Vegas police are assisting the FBI in a barricade and shooting situation in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
A SWAT team arrives where Las Vegas police are assisting the FBI in a barricade and shooting situation in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Las Vegas police and the FBI investigate a shooting on the 5000 block of Ruffian Road, near West Ann Road in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI are investigating a shooting on the 5000 block of Ruffian Road, near West Ann Road in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was wounded after being shot by an FBI agent on Thursday during a standoff in northwest Las Vegas.

The FBI said in a statement that it was reviewing an “agent-involved shooting” in the 5400 block of Ruffian Road and that one person was wounded.

“The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent,” Sandy Breault, spokeswoman for the bureau’s Las Vegas office, said at the scene Thursday evening.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives were helping in an FBI investigation that resulted in at least one gunshot on Ruffian Road, near West Ann Road, according to Metro Sgt. Miguel Garcia.

Breault confirmed one person was wounded and that “he is currently receiving medical attention.” She said no FBI agents were injured in the shooting.

“As the review remains ongoing, I cannot comment any further at this time,” Breault said, without answering questions from reporters.

Garcia could not provide further information, citing the case was being handled by the FBI.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” Acting Special Agent in Charge W.M. Herrington said in the statement. “In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

