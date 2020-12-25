Man shot, wounded outside Las Vegas liquor store; suspect in custody

Police were called to the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue, near Paradise Road.

Las Vegas police investigate at the scene of a shooting on East Sahara Avenue near Paradise Road in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Officers reported a male with a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police are investigating a Christmas Day shooting in the central Las Vegas Valley that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Ken Nogle said police were called to the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue, near Paradise Road, at 11:05 a.m. for a report of gunfire. Witnesses said the shooting unfolded at a liquor store and carried out onto Van Patten Street.

“Citizens reported an adult male was shot outside a business,” Nogle said.

Police had taped off a nearly two-block area that included the parking lot of the East Sahara Plaza shopping complex where the liquor store was located and the adjacent Speedee Mart.

Crime scene analysts were also observed on scene taking photos and collecting physical evidence.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering “from at least one gunshot wound.”

“The male was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries,” Nogle said. “He is alive at this time.”

A suspect was taken into custody around 12:45 p.m., Nogle said.

