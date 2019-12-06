Man sought after woman shot repeatedly at Las Vegas condo complex

Court records identify the suspected shooter as Jacques Lanier, who was charged in absentia Wednesday with one count of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Las Vegas police investigate after a person was struck multiple times in a shooting at the Marquesa Condominiums on the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road, near Westcliff and North Buffalo drives on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting a woman multiple times Tuesday morning at a western Las Vegas condominium complex, the Review-Journal has learned.

Court records identify the suspected shooter as Jacques Lanier, who was charged in absentia Wednesday with one count of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon. A warrant for his arrest was granted in Las Vegas Justice Court on the same day, according to the records.

As of Friday afternoon, Lanier remained at-large, inmate records show. The Metropolitan Police Department has not released a description of Lanier.

The shooting happened just before 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Marquesa Condominiums on the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road, where Las Vegas police found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield.

She was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. Her condition on Friday wasn’t immediately known, but Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the woman was still alive.

Residents of the complex told the Review-Journal on Tuesday that they heard between 6 and 10 gunshots.

“It sounded like he unloaded the whole clip, man,” said Eric Ruiz, who lives in a second-floor unit in the complex overlooking the site of the shooting. He was on his balcony, smoking, when he heard the gunshots.

Anyone with information about Lanier’s whereabouts may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

