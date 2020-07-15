Man stable after southeast Las Vegas shooting

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man in stable condition in southeast Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

A resident of an apartment complex in the 6900 block of Paradise Road, south of East Sunset Road, called 911 about 8:30 p.m. to report that a man had been shot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said in a text.

Patrol officers found a man with a gunshot wound and detectives were called to the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was last reported in stable condition.

