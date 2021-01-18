Man steps out of central Las Vegas home, is immediately shot

A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Monday in central Las Vegas.

A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in central Las Vegas. Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said police were called shortly before 5 a.m. to the 700 block of Digger Street near Alta Drive and Decatur Boulevard for a report of gunfire. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 4:57 a.m. police were called to the 700 block of Digger Street near Alta Drive and Decatur Boulevard for a report of gunfire.

Gordon said an investigation showed a man had emerged from a home and was immediately assaulted by another man. A relative of the victim then emerged from the home and discharged several gunshots in the direction of the assailant.

A short time later, the man suspected of committing the initial assault showed up at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was described by Gordon as being in “serious” condition.

Metropolitan Police Department investigators were still at the scene of the shooting as of 9 a.m.

