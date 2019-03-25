Man suffers critical injuries in central Las Vegas shooting

(Getty Images)

A man is in critical condition Sunday after a shooting in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 3 p.m. to the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, near Swenson Street, on reports of the shooting, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said. Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was hospitalized in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Holmes said.

“The motive and suspect are unknown at this time,” Holmes said.

Detectives are investigating. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

700 East Twain Avenue, Las Vegas NV