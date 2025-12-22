Man turns self in to police after fatal shooting near downtown Las Vegas
A 31-year-old man turned himself in to police after a fatal shooting earlier this month near downtown Las Vegas, authorities said.
A 31-year-old man turned himself in to police after a fatal shooting earlier this month near downtown Las Vegas, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of South 15th Street, where officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the front yard of a house.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said that Jaivone Jackson, 31, walked into the Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 19 and turned himself in.
Jackson was taken into custody and booked for open murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with the wse of a deadly weapon.