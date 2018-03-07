Man walks into northwest Las Vegas hospital with gunshot wounds

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was brought into MountainView Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

MountainView Hospital (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The hospital alerted police about 2:30 a.m. after the man’s girlfriend brought him in, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder and upper arm, and was moved to Sunrise Hospital where he remains in stable condition, Gordon said.

Police are trying to determine where the shooting occurred.

Further details were not immediately available.

