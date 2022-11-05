Man who pointed firearm at officers killed by police in NW Las Vegas

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of West Shady Shores Circle.

Police fatally shot a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at officers Friday night in northwest Las Vegas.

At around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 8400 block of West Shady Shores Circle, near North Rampart Boulevard after a report of a person with a gun.

When officers arrived, the man went back into his home and then came back out armed, police said. He allegedly pointed the firearm at officers and an officer shot the man. He later died at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

No officers were injured, according to police.

The shooting was one of two Friday night in which police killed someone.

In Spring Valley, a SWAT officer fatally shot a man police said took a hostage and was wanted in connection with a homicide near west Las Vegas Friday afternoon.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.