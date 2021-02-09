Man who shot at officers dies in apartment standoff

Black smoke is seen from an apartment building where the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation at Milan apartment and townhomes at the corner of Pollock Road and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A SWAT team arrive at the scene where The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation at Milan apartment and townhomes at the corner of Pollock Road and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation at Milan apartment townhomes at the corner of Pollock Road and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation at Milan apartment and townhomes at the corner of Pollock Road and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation at Milan apartment townhomes at the corner of Pollock Road and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Milan apartment townhomes residents listen to a Metropolitan police officerÕs instructions as police is investigating a barricade situation at at the corner of Pollock Road and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department officers on the scene of an “armed and barricaded” suspect after a police shooting in the southeast valley on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation at Milan apartment townhomes at the corner of Pollock Road and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Black smoke is seen from an apartment building where the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation at Milan apartment and townhomes at the corner of Pollock Road and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation at Milan apartment and townhomes at the corner of Pollock Road and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation at Milan apartment and townhomes at the corner of Pollock Road and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metro Capt. Sasha Larkin addresses the media about a barricade situation at Milan apartment and townhomes at the corner of Pollock Road and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation at Milan apartment and townhomes at the corner of Pollock Road and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who fired rounds at Las Vegas police officers from inside a southeast valley apartment died Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called about 9:50 a.m. to a domestic disturbance at Milan Apartment Townhomes complex, 875 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., where arriving officers found a woman on the second-floor landing of an apartment.

When police called for the woman to come toward officers, a man came out from the apartment door and fired one round, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Sasha Larkin said in a briefing at the scene around 1:40 p.m.

Officers returned fire, Larkin said. The man went back inside the apartment and the woman, who was not injured, was safely removed from the scene.

A short time later, the man began firing more rounds at officers from an apartment window, and officers again returned fire, Larkin said.

The woman and all officers involved were uninjured, according a statement from Metro.

The man who shot at officers was found dead inside the apartment. It was unclear if he was shot by police.

Shortly after the news conference on the incident, black smoke was seen rising from the apartment complex. Further information was not immediately available.

People in nearby apartments were evacuated during the hourslong incident, including Jayvion Jones, 15.

While speaking to his father and the Review-Journal over a video call, the boy said he had been at home in the kitchen when he heard three loud bangs from upstairs.

After he heard the bangs, an officer pounded on his door. He was being evacuated to a nearby school as he spoke with his dad and the Review-Journal, who rushed off to meet the boy.

Tuesday’s shooting was the second time Las Vegas police had shot someone this year. Officer Andrew Nguyen, 34, along with three civilians, fatally shot Marvon Payton Jr., 27, outside The Range 702, 5959 Dean Martin Drive, last week.

Police said Payton was causing a disturbance inside the business and when officers arrived he “violently attacked” an unnamed officer with a screwdriver. The officer was treated and released from University Medical Center that afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.