Man who shot, killed another man refused to say why, police say

Kevin Charles Hoskins (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police say a man who shot and killed another man in front of his apartment near Nellis Air Force Base last week refused to explain if he was facing imminent harm at the time.

Kevin Charles Hoskins, 26, is being held at the Las Vegas jail while he waits for a July 10 preliminary hearing in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

The shooting happened about 8:50 p.m. Thursday at The Rubix apartments, 5300 E. Craig Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard North. A man in his 50s died at the scene.

Hoskins was one of the people who called 911, according to a Las Vegas police report on his arrest. He told homicide detectives he was at home with his son and heard someone trying to open his front door.

Hoskins told police he open carries a 9mm handgun on his hip, and he was holding the gun in his hand when he opened the door. The man began to act aggressive, and Hoskins fired two rounds at him.

The arrest report shows Hoskins recognized the man from a recent incident, which was not violent or aggressive. Hoskins became defensive and argumentative and refused to tell police why he felt the need to bring a gun to the door with him.

Hoskins refused to say why he felt the need to shoot the man or if he pushed or hit him. He refused to say if the man who died had ever been inside his apartment and then stopped answering questions, the arrest report shows.

The man who was killed did not have any weapons on or around him.

Hoskins’ bail was set at $500,000 Tuesday. He is facing a count of murder with a deadly weapon of a victim who is an older person.

