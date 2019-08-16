Man with baby in car crashes after being shot on US 95 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police gang detectives have been called to assist in an investigation into a shooting late Thursday that eventually led to a crash on a central valley highway.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just before 11:40 p.m., a Metropolitan Police Department patrol officer was in the area of U.S. Highway 95 and North Decatur Boulevard when he heard a crash, according to spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano. The officer approached the vehicle in the southbound lanes of the highway and discovered that the driver was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Zambrano said it was not immediately clear where the shooting had occurred.

Metro Lt. Greg Phenis said early Friday that the man was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that appeared to be survivable. An uninjured 8-month-old baby also was found inside the vehicle.

As of about 8:40 a.m., no arrests had been made in the case, and detectives were still at the scene investigating, said Zambrano.

No other details were available.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.