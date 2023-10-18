Man with knife shot, wounded by police near UNLV

The shooting occurred on the 1400 block of East Harmon Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of East Harmon Avenue near Maryland Parkway. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who police say charged at them with a knife was shot and wounded late Tuesday night near the UNLV campus.

The shooting occurred around 10:35 p.m. on the 1400 block of East Harmon Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Joshua Martinez.

The suspect was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he is currently in stable condition, Martinez said.

This is the sixth officer-involved shooting of 2023. Per Metro policy, the identity of the officer involved will be released after 48 hours.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555,

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.