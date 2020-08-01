Man with ‘large knife’ shot by 2 Henderson police officers

Saturday marked the fourth time Henderson officers have shot someone this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Two Henderson police officers shot a man early Saturday, August 1, 2020, in a residential area. Officers were first called to report of a man lying in front of a home. He had a knife when police arrived, Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore said. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in a residential neighborhood near U.S. Highway 93 and Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man shot by Henderson officers early Saturday in a residential neighborhood is expected to survive, police said.

About 4:40 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a man lying in front of a home near Viewmont Drive and Box Elder Way, northeast of U.S. Highway 93 and Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore said. When officers arrived, they found the man holding a “butcher knife” against his throat, according to a statement from the department sent later Saturday morning.

Police attempted to talk with the man, but he was “unresponsive” and began walking toward police with the knife, Moore said. An officer then used a stun gun on the man.

The Taser appeared to work at first, but the man again grabbed the knife, Moore said. Two officers then shot the man multiple times.

The man was hospitalized and is expected to survive, Moore said during a briefing Saturday morning outside the scene. It was unclear if the man lived in the area.

“He was just lying on the ground in front of the residence” before someone called police, Moore said.

The department said the man, whose name was not released Saturday morning, will face a charge of assault with a deadly weapon on a police office. No officers were injured during the shooting.

The officers who shot the man were placed on routine paid administrative leave while the department investigates the shooting.

Police said further information would not be released on Saturday because it is an “open investigation.”

Saturday marked the fourth time Henderson officers have shot someone this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal. Two of the previous police shootings have been fatal.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.