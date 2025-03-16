54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Man, woman dead in shooting at Las Vegas home

Mourners gather near a homicide scene on the 700 block of Bruce Street Saturday, March 15, 2025 ...
Mourners gather near a homicide scene on the 700 block of Bruce Street Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mourners sit near a homicide scene on the 700 block of Bruce Street Saturday, March 15, 2025, i ...
Mourners sit near a homicide scene on the 700 block of Bruce Street Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro police investigate a homicide scene on the 700 block of Bruce Street Saturday, March 15, ...
Metro police investigate a homicide scene on the 700 block of Bruce Street Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Metro police investigate a possible shooting at Circus Circus hotel-casino Saturday, March 15, ...
‘People started running’: Shooting false alarm at Circus Circus sparks panic
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspect in North Las Vegas slaying in custody, police say
(Getty Images)
Arrest made in central Las Vegas Valley fatal shooting
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man, 38, shot and killed outside North Las Vegas business
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2025 - 9:55 pm
 

Two people are dead following a shooting reported late Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Robert Price said a 911 call went out just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday with a report that a woman had been shot inside a home on the 700 block of North Bruce Street.

While approaching the home, officers, Price said, heard the sound of a gunshot from inside the home. Once inside, officers found a man and a woman who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

After responding to the scene shortly after, medical personnel pronounced the man dead. The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0399. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES