Man, woman dead in shooting at Las Vegas home

Two people are dead following a shooting reported late Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Suspect in North Las Vegas slaying in custody, police say

Metro police investigate a homicide scene on the 700 block of Bruce Street Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mourners sit near a homicide scene on the 700 block of Bruce Street Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mourners gather near a homicide scene on the 700 block of Bruce Street Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people are dead following a shooting reported late Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Robert Price said a 911 call went out just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday with a report that a woman had been shot inside a home on the 700 block of North Bruce Street.

While approaching the home, officers, Price said, heard the sound of a gunshot from inside the home. Once inside, officers found a man and a woman who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

After responding to the scene shortly after, medical personnel pronounced the man dead. The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0399. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.