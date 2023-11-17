64°F
Shootings

Man wounded in central Las Vegas Valley shooting

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2023 - 11:31 am
 
Updated November 17, 2023 - 11:37 am
(Getty Images)
A man was shot several times Friday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting occurred just before 10:45 a.m. on the 4000 block of University Center Drive, just north of East Flamingo Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is not known.

The public is asked to avoid the area as the police investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

